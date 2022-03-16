Gariyaband (Chhattisgarh): At least five persons were killed and more than 20 sustained injuries following the collision between truck and tractor on National Highway 130-C in the Gariyaband area of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The impact of the collision was powerful in that the tractor-trolley turned turtle and at least five occupants of the tractor died and more than 20 injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Gariyaband SDM Vishwadeep Yadav said the major accident took place in the Gariyaband area of Chhattisgarh when a truck head-on collided with a tractor that was ferrying several members of a family, including women and children. Five persons died in the truck-tractor collision whereas 20 others sustained injuries. At least 40 persons, including women and children, were traveling on a tractor-trolley when it turned upside down after the collision. They were heading home after attending a function.

Compensation has been provided to the next of the kin of the deceased and those injured in an accident, said the SDM. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister while expressing grief over the demise of people in the accident has also issued instructions to the Gariyaband administration to provide better medical facilities to the injured.

The accident occurred eight kilometers away from the district headquarters near Joba village. Police forces rushed to the spot for carrying out a relief and rescue operation