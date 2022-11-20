Mumbai: Some major railway routes in the financial capital will remain closed for about two days from 11 am on November 19 to 2 am on November 21 for the demolition work of the Carnac bridge in the city. The bridge located between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Masjid Railway Station on the Central Railway is being dismantled.

Estimated to take 27 hours, the work will lead to a blockage between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Byculla and Wadala. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) released additional buses to facilitate the locals commute during the block. In all, 35 additional buses will run on Sunday on seven major routes from 6 am to 10 pm. The routes include Electric House-Wadala (W), CSMT-Dharavi Depot, Mukherjee Chowk-Pratiksha Nagar, Mantralaya- Mahul, Electric House - K Circle and Antop Hill-Kotwal Udyan route among others.

Also read: Snag delays Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight by 3 hours

Moreover, 12 additional buses will ply on three routes, including CSMT-Wadala, CSMT-Dadar, and Byculla (W)-Colaba, with four on each track. This additional bus facility will be available from Saturday at 10.30 pm to Sunday at 6.30 am. The authorities are using six tower wagons and 10 vehicles of engineering machinery for the work to get successfully executed within the estimated time.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities would carry out shadow block work while the trains will not ply. The work would involve renewal of the 2.4 km long track, manual deep screening of one km track, replacement of 300 sleepers and other works like plain track tamping, turnout tamping, switch replacement, turnouts and manual lifting of the track, replacement of jumpers and point machine work like rodding and cable meggering.