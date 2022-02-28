Udhampur: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides near Samroli in Udhampur, officials said on Monday. "Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 blocked at Dewal near Samroli, Udhampur due to huge landslide, people are requested not to travel on Jmu-Sgr NHW till the clearance work is completed," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police requested people not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway till the clearance work is completed. Clearance work is currently underway.

Landslide blocks NH-44 in JK's Udhampur, rescue work underway

DC Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib also reached the spot and directed and reviewed the restoration work. Interacting with media, she said, "The path is restored so that a person can crossover the stretch and our priority is to rescue persons stuck here. Secondly, we will try to restore the lower road in two-three hours, while the upper road has very big boulders which will take time,"

"We had distributed all the necessary items like water, food basic medicines among the people stuck on the highway and volunteers of the red cross, teams of SDRF and NHAI are working to rescue people.", she added further

The Regional Meteorological Department today conveyed that the sky will remain partly cloudy. The minimum temperature dropped down to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

