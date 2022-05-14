Amritsar: A fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on Saturday afternoon. According to sources, a major blast was heard near the OPD following which the nearby building caught fire and also spread to the skin and cardiology wards. The hospital staff immediately shifted the patients to safety.

Fire tenders were rushed to the site in time and the flame was doused in 40 minutes, averting a major mishap. There are so far no reports of any causality. However, the loss of equipment is yet to be estimated as over three buildings are said to be damaged in the incident.

While confirming the blast, principal GMC Rajiv Kumar Davegun, informed that the blast had occurred in the two electric transformers installed near OPD which caught fire. However, he said there was no loss of life or injury to any patient due to the fire.

Each transformer had around one thousand liters of oil which could have caught fire due to intense heat. He said the fire tenders had contained the fire.

