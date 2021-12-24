Kota: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located under the jurisdiction of the Vigyan Nagar police station area here in Rajasthan on Friday morning. The fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A thick and black cloud of smoke emerging out of the factory was seen from 5km away from Kota city. The fire started at 7.45 am, which was reported to the fire department at 7.55am.

Fire broke out in a chemical factory in Kota's industrial area

According to the information, six fire tenders have reached the spot from the fire station Sabzi Mandi, Srinathapuram, and are trying to extinguish the fire. Top officials of the police and the fire brigade reached the spot to take stock of the situation. The police have evacuated the people from the residential buildings around the chemical factory as there could be a danger of the fire spreading from the Kota Chemical Factory. As of now, the police and the fire department did not disclose the reason behind the fire.

Vigyan Nagar police station ASI Amarchand, who reached the spot said that the fire broke out in Nimbark Stabilizer located between road number 4 and 5 of the industrial area. "Localities informed us that the usage of chemicals has caused the fire. The factory is owned by Pramod Agarwal. The factory works 24 hours a day. The fire started in a small area gradually spread in the factory. All the labourers, watchmen and supervisors were immediately evacuated and no one is trapped inside," the ASI said.

According to the personnel of the fire department, the initial cause of the fire has not been disclosed yet. The firefighters are being led by Chief Fire Officer Deepak Rajora and Assistant Fire Officer Devendra Gautam. As a precautionary measure, the police have evacuated all the buildings surrounding this factory. Rescue efforts are still going on.