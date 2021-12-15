Thane: A major fire broke out in a plastic godown at Prerna Complex at Val village of Bhiwandi taluka in Maharashtra's Thane, on Wednesday morning.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the warehouse as the blaze spread to at least ten godowns on the premises of Prerna Complex.

According to police, efforts are underway to control the blaze. At least five fire tenders from Bhiwandi, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporations and several water tankers were pressed into service to control the inferno.

"Several fire engines have been drafted in to douse the flames and bring the situation under control. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," said the Narpoli police.