Vadodara(Gujarat): A major fire broke out on Thursday in Gujarat's Vadodara Nandesari industrial area where a portion of Deepak Nitrite's chemical manufacturing facility was destroyed. Smoke hovered around the entire area for quite some time causing panic and fear among the residents of the area. According to officials, seven workers have been hospitalised after inhaling smoke and more than 10 persons were injured. While around 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory have been shifted to safer places. Vadodara Collector RB Barad said, "Efforts are on to douse the massive fire. Seven workers, who inhaled the smoke, were admitted to a nearby hospital in Chandi for treatment. As a precautionary measure, nearly 700 people living in the rural areas adjoining the factory have been shifted to safer places."

Also Read: Massive fire breaks out in godown, 7 sustain burn injuries

A Vadodara fire brigade official said a powerful explosion also occurred when the fire started spreading in the factory, adding that 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. The District Collector said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The explosion was so massive that the fire could be seen from a 5 km distance. The other factories in the area were also partially destroyed in the fire and blast.