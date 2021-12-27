Hyderabad: From the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, to the gruesome rape of a 34-year-old woman in Mumbai and heroin seizure at Mundra port, the country has witnessed a series of crimes in 2021.

Here's a look at 10 crimes that unnerved the nation in 2021:

1. IT dept finds undisclosed income of ₹450 cr of MP Cong lawmaker’s company

Income Tax authorities confiscated undisclosed income of over Rs 450 crores, Rs 8 crore in unexplained cash and foreign currency worth over Rs 44 lakh found from 20 different premises of Congress MLA Nilay Daga and his brothers after a series of raids conducted on February 22. Nilay Daga was running a soy products manufacturing group based at Betul in Madhya Pradesh.

2. Businessman Raj Kundra arrested in case related to creation of pornographic films

Businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra was released from the Arthur Road jail two months later after a local court in Mumbai granted him bail.

3. Jharkhand: Dhanbad judge killed in intentional hit-and-run

A 49-year-old judge in Jharkhand's Dhanbad was allegedly mowed down by a heavy autorickshaw while he was on a morning walk on July 28. Two persons were arrested after the recovery of the three-wheeler involved in the incident. The CBI took over the investigation of the case in the first week of August. On October 20, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the two accused in the alleged murder case.

Major crimes reported in India in 2021

4. Mumbai woman who was raped, brutally assaulted dies in hospital

A 34-year-old woman, who was raped and brutalized with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka, died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of September 11. The crime bore similarity to the 2012 `Nirbhaya' gang-rape case of Delhi. The accused was arrested within a few hours of the incident.

5. Gujarat: DRI seizes nearly 3,000 kg heroin worth Rs 15,000 cr at Mundra port

In the single largest heroin haul in India and considered to be one of the biggest in the world, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988.21 kg heroin worth Rs 15,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district on September 21. Eight persons including five foreign nationals were arrested in connection with the seizure immediately.

6. Gangster shot dead at Rohini court by gunmen posing as lawyers; 2 attackers killed in police action

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside a crowded Rohini courtroom on September 4 in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation. The two gunmen dressed as lawyers belonged to a rival gang.

7. Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan arrested, released

A team of Maharashtra Narcotics Control Bureau arrested 23-year-old Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others following a raid at a party held on a Goa-bound cruise liner on October 2. However, the probe agencies failed to prove his crime before the Bombay High court and he was released on bail on 30 October. Aryan Khan has been booked for the consumption of charas.

8. Union minister's son rams his car into farmers' protest, 8 die

A convoy of cars allegedly led by Teni Mishra, son of Union Minister of States for Home Ajay Mishra, ran over four farmers during a black-flag protest at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on October 3. Four others, including a journalist, was killed in the incident.

9. 7 killed in deadliest NE militant ambush in six years

Militants of the banned People’s Liberation Army and Manipur Naga People’s Front on November 13 jointly carried out the deadliest ambush in the northeast in six years, killing an Army Colonel officiating as the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles, his wife and their six-year-old son along with four personnel of the paramilitary force near the India-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district.

10. 14 civilians were killed in firing by security forces in Nagaland

Security forces opened fire on civilians killing 14 and injuring 11 more in Nagaland's Mon district in three consecutive incidents of firing on December 5. The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine. Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha termed the civilian killing by security forces in Nagaland a "case of mistaken identity".