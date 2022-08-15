Srinagar: A policeman, who was injured in an encounter in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Independence Day, succumbed to injuries on Monday, officials said. Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, a resident of Ramban district, died at a hospital here, they said.

Militants, riding a two-wheeler, had fired at a police party near Redpora Park in Sazgari Pora in Nowhatta on Sunday. While Ahmad sustained grievous injuries, a police spokesman had said that one terrorist was also injured in the exchange of firing. The spokesman on Monday said one Umer Mukhtar Naqeeb, a resident of Natipora area, has been arrested for allegedly providing the second-hand scooty to an active terrorist identified as Momin Gulzar, on July 27.

"The scooty along with arms, ammunition, explosives, clothes and other incriminating material was seized on Sunday after the chance encounter," he added. Meanwhile, a police official said that by intercepting two LeT militants in Nowhatta, police aborted a major attack in the city ahead of August 15 functions. Sources said that the militants before carrying out the "major attack contacted their handlers in Pakistan through social media and informed them about the attack.”

As the two reached the Gani Memorial Stadium, a police party was deployed in the area. “On finding them in a suspicious manner, the police party stopped the duo. In turn, the militants opened fire which was retaliated by the police party as a result of which one or both militants got injured and they fled away taking advantage of darkness and built-up area,” the official said.