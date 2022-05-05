Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered a major administrative reshuffle as it transferred 42 officers in the civil and police administration with immediate effect. As per separate orders issued by the government, Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, holding additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, relieving Zubair Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of the additional charge of the post. Sushma Chauhan, presently on leave, shall report to the General Administration Department after availing leave. Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Avny Lavasa, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, holding additional charge of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City for Implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Mission Director, Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K, holding additional charge of Mission Director, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla. Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation.

He shall also hold the charge of the post of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City for Implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Kritika Jyotsna, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur. Rahul Pandey, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat, holding additional charge of Director, Information, J&K, Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K and Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.

Devansh Yadav, upon his joining in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has been posted as Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Minga Sherpa, upon his joining in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu. Ayushi Sudan, upon her joining in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, relieving Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Shyambir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal. Akshay Labroo, Mission Director, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT-2.0), has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Director, Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ankita Kar, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization, holding additional charge of Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company and MD/Chief Executive Officer, Jammu/ Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy and Advance Ruling). She shall continue to hold the charge of the post of MD/Chief Executive Officer, Jammu/Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, in addition to her own duties, till further orders. Pradeep Kumar, Transport Commissioner, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K.

Rachna Sharma, under orders of transfer as Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, has been posted as Secretary in the Social Welfare Department. Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Director, Rural Development, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Director Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, relieving Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir of the additional charge of the post. Khalid Jahangir, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex officio Settlement Officer), Srinagar, against an available vacancy. Ashok Kumar, Controller of Examinations in the J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan. Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K.

Imam Din, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Director, Rural Development, Kashmir. Harvinder Kour, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICPS, J&K. Bharat Singh, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy and Advance Ruling), has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

Rajesh Sharma, Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board. Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department. Vivek Bhardwaj, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Civil Aviation Department and Chairman, BOPEE, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department.

He shall continue to hold the charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department and Chairman, J&K BOPEE, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Science & Technology Department and Estates Department, shall also hold the charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner. Ashok Kumar Parmar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Agriculture, Production and Farmers’ Welfare, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department and Horticulture Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department. M. Raju, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Mining Department. Rashmi Singh, upon her joining in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has been posted as Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K.

She shall take over the charge of the post on 31.05.2022 upon superannuation of Showkat Aijaz Bhat, JKAS. Meanwhile, the government has also ordered the transfer of nine police officers. According to an order issued by the Home department, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, SSP Crime Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IRP 8th Battalion. Amritpal Singh, IPS (RR:2014), SP Shopian, has been transferred and posted as SSP Crime Kashmir.

Sudhanshu Verma, SP Sopore, has been transferred and posted as Addi. SP Crime, Jammu against an available vacancy. Sandeep Gupta, SP Handwara, has been transferred and posted as SP (Tech) CID Hqrs. Sheema Nabi Qasba, SP (Tech) CID Hqrs, has been transferred and posted as SP Handwara. Tanushree, SP East Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SP Shopian.

Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, Commandant IRP-8th Bn, has been transferred and posted as SSP CID Hqrs, against an available vacancy. Shabir Nawab, Commandant IRP-21 st Battalion, has been transferred and posted as SP Sopore. Amit Verma, Addl. SP Nowshera has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Anantnag, against an available vacancy.

