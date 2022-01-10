Mumbai: A fire scare at Mumbai airport took place on Monday after an Air India tow vehicle caught fire close to the flight itself. Fortunately, the fire was immediately brought under control and doused, and no major accident occurred.

According to the information received, all the passengers were reported to be safe, while no casualties or injuries were caused due to the fire breakout. The Air India flight at potential risk was scheduled to travel from Mumbai to Jamnagar.

Commenting on the accident, the Mumbai airport PRO said, "The Mumbai-Jamnagar flight had 85 passengers on board. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. There is no harm done to any person. All operations are normal."

(With agency inputs)

