Chandigarh: Pictures of former minister and senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is absconding in connection with a drugs case, was seen offering prayers at a Gurudwara. Those photos have been shared by Youth Akali Dal on social media. However, it is yet to be ascertained when and where the photos have been taken.

It may be recalled that the Union Home Ministry has issued a lookout circular against former Punjab minister and senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was booked under the anti-drug trafficking NDPS Act by the State police. The lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, was issued at the request of the Punjab police.

The Congress government’s move ahead of the Assembly elections early next year has provoked accusations of “political vendetta” by the Akali Dal. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had been urging action by the Charanjit Singh Channi government against Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Majithia had earlier denied all charges against him. The 49-page FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station

Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia had filed a petition in the High Court for bail, which is scheduled for hearing on January 5.

