Nainital: A local leader of the ruling BJP Kundan Singh Chilwal moved the Uttarakhand High Court seeking a stay on his arrest in the case relating to vandalism of Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s Nainital residence on November 15.

Kundan Singh Chilwal cited a police report that alleged he led the mob that vandalised the house, insisting that he did lead a protest 100 metres from Khurshid’s house and left. Later, returned when he learnt about the vandalism, adding that he tried to douse the fire.

A single bench of Justice Alok Kumar Verma heard the petition on Friday while the hearing will continue on Saturday.

Chilwal’s lawyer RS Sammal said they sought a stay on the BJP leader’s arrest since he did not have any role in vandalising Salman Khurshid’s house, which was later set afire by a group of miscreants.

Petitioner Kundan Chilwal said that he was not involved in the incident and he is being implicated in this case by some people due to political reasons. During the hearing, it was told in the court by Khurshid's advocates that Kundan Singh Chilwal was the main accused and under his leadership, some people vansalised their client's house. Due to this, Khurshid's lawyer said their client has incurred a huge loss.

While many people have been arrested by the police in the case, but the main accused was not arrested. In such a situation, the court has asked the advocates of Salman Khurshid to present their side on Saturday.

It may be recalled that senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has commented on Hindutva in his new book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times'. In the book, he compared Hindutva to the jihadi group ISIS and 'Boko Haram'.

