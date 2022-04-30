Hubli: The main accused in the April 16 Hubli riots case allegedly attempted suicide inside police station on Thursday.

It is said that the accused Aarif Nagaral asked for turpentine “for injuries” but drank it instead in a bid to end his life. Another accused Nasir Honyal lodged in the same police station saw Arif taking the extreme step after which he was rushed to KIMS hospital for treatment. Police said Arif is now out of danger.

Arif was held by the police after a mob attacked Police Station Hubli injuring 12 cops.

Also read: Hubballi riots: 104 arrested so far, 'none of them innocent', says CM