New Delhi: Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra on Thursday tweeted a dare saying that she wanted to give early heads up to the BJP to get their heckler team ready. This comes as a hint of what is to come during her speech in Lok Sabha today.

"Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to @BJP to get heckler team ready & read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too," Moitra tweeted.