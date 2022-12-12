Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his recent statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, says can't even imagine insulting him.

The governor is facing flak from the Opposition for his comments that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an "icon of olden times", triggering calls for his removal from office. "I cannot even imagine in my dreams to insult icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and Shri Guru Govind Singh. You are aware that I do not hesitate to express regrets or apologise immediately even if I unintentionally made a mistake," Koshyari stated in the letter addressed to Shah dated December 6.

The governor also taunted former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray without taking his name. "When some big personalities were staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, I, irrespective of my age, walked up to the high altitude forts in Maharashtra on my feet. I did not use a helicopter or any vehicle to reach the top," he stated.

The governor said some portions of one of his speeches delivered at a university event were selectively picked and used for creating controversy.

"Some people took a portion of my entire speech at a university, out of the context for criticism. With a reference to the past icons, I was presenting the current eminent personalities who could be the inspiration for the youth," he stated.

Speaking at an event in Aurangabad city after conferring D.Litt degrees on senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in November, Koshyari said, "Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon, the answers would be Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi.

"In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden times, there are Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari".

Governor Koshyari said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."

On the other hand, Vinod Patil of Maratha Kranti Morcha, which staged a protest at the minister's place, Vinod Patil said: "We had organized this Dhol Bajao movement to protest against the manner in which great leaders are being insulted in the state. We talked with Atul Save and he has assured us of action against the ones involved in it."

The controversy stoked by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on November 19 while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad. A highly emotive and iconic figure that Maratha warrior has been in Maharashtra, transcending political affiliations, the Governor's remark did not go down well with many leaders.

The statement sparked a massive furore and drew censure from Maratha organisations and opposition leaders alike. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed Koshyari over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said that Maharashtra Governor has crossed "all limits".