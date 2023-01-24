New Delhi: While the Congress has been questioning the Modi government for not disclosing the actual position of Chinese troops at the borders, BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani dug up a chapter from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's book that shows him lobbying for Chinese telecom company Huawei’s activities in India.

"Since 2005 #JairamRamesh has been lobbying for Chinese telecom co Huawei’s activities in India (see below excerpts from his book) Huawei has been banned in several countries as a security threat. Jairam now questions GOIs China stand. It behoves him to disclose his Huawei links," the BJP leader wrote on Twitter.

He also tagged a portion of Jairam Ramesh's book along with his tweet. "The Chinese feel that India is being unnecessarily obstructive in the matter of granting business visas and in approving Chinese FDI and contracts won in public tenders. The Chinese networking major Huawei Technologies has a sizeable presence in Bangalore and wants to expand, much to the discomfiture of Indian security agencies," the excerpt read.

The Indian government has recently blocked Chinese company Huawei which was set to start its 5G trials in India over worldwide allegations of snooping against Chinese tech firms. Relations between the China and India took a downturn after the 2020 Galwan clash following which the Indian government has banned several Chinese apps in India, Tiktok being the most popular of them.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had questioned the Modi government over Chinese intrusion at Arunachal after troops from either side engaged in a 'minor' clash with one another. Gandhi had even gone further to say that the Chinese are preparing for war with India while the Modi government is 'sleeping'. The Congress government had disrupted most of the Parliamentary proceedings in the Winter session over the government's silence on this issue.