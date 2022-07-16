Bathinda (Punjab): The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised at a public park in Rama Mandi of Talwandi Sabo sub-division of Bathinda district. According to the police, it was done by some miscreants and they launched a probe to nab those involved in the nefarious act. After the news came to light, the residents of Rama Mandi staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprits.