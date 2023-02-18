Gorakhpur: A police Inspector on duty slapped a woman devotee after an argument at the Baba Mukteshwar Nath temple during the small hours on Saturday. A video of the incident trickled out in the message sharing platforms and is being widely shared. The woman had gone to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivrari.

The inspector in question lost his cool over the wordy duel and slapped the devotee at the Shiva temple located in Nausad area. The woman devotee along with others was standing in the queue to offer holy water to Lord Shiva.

In the video, a few women were seen arguing with the police about staying in the queue. It escalated into a scuffle with the policemen posted in the spot seen trying to diffuse. The Police Inspector identified Kunwar Gaurav Singh was seen rushing into the crowd and the women's wailing could be heard.

The video shows him raising his hand at one of the women devotees. The wailing got louder when the Inspector was handling them. The women constables and other junior colleagues of the Inspector were seen trying to protect the victim and succeeded in pacifying both the victim and the Inspector in some time.

Other devotees remained a mute spectator to the incident. No one came forward to rescue the woman. Singh who is in charge of Transport Nagar police outpost was deputed at the temple for overseeing the crowd management. Since Saturday morning scores devotees were thronging the Shiva temple. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also paid visit to the temple to offer prayers to Lord.