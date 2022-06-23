New Delhi: In Maharashtra, allegations and counter-allegations continue between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the rebel MLAs. The deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly has said that the process is not easy for BJP and Eknath Shinde since the signatures of all the MLAs will be checked before the trust vote.

After the NCP meeting, Ajit Pawar said that he will remain with the MVA government t and will continue to support Uddhav Thackeray while others are cautiously viewing from the fence the changing power dynamics in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale held a press conference on Thursday in which he accused Shiv Sena of deceiving BJP. Athawale alleged that Shiv Sena had contested the 2019 elections along with the BJP and the Republican Party of India (Athawale) but later Shiv Sena betrayed both the parties and the public. According to sources, BJP has restricted all its official spokespersons from making statements on Maharashtra. Despite this, many leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have accused the Shiv Sena of being "immersed in arrogance".

Eminent constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap said that it is up to the governor to decide what to do because only he is authorized to make decisions. Kashyap further said that even if the speaker disqualifies someone, the disqualified can challenge it by going to court. When a government is in minority and it does not have enough members, the only option left with the Chief Minister is to resign. "If a Chief Minister comes in minority in the House, then the Speaker is also in minority and he does not have the power to sack anyone," said Kashyap.

Whatever be the case, seeing the attitude of the Deputy Assembly Speaker, Narhari Zirwal, it is clear that this fight will not be easy for Eknath Shinde. If the MLAs are disqualified, the conflict may end up in court.