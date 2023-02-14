Sangli (Maharashtra): In a world where women are considered the 'secondary' gender in most civilizations and societies since the beginning of time, a family based in a small village in Maharashtra exchange their son for a daughter. The incident has been reported from the Shegaon village in the Sangli district in Maharashtra.

The elder brother in the Mane family adopted his younger brother's daughter and gave away his younger son in exchange for it. As informed by the family, Birudev Sukhdeo Mane, the elder son in the family had a son, while his younger brother Sukhdev Mane had a daughter. The joint family living in the village got blessed with another couple of newborns from each of the two brothers.

The elder brother had a son two years ago, while the younger one had a daughter two months back this year. Even as the family celebrated the arrival of new members in their family, they were slightly unhappy with their genders. Birudev was blessed with another son and Sukhdev was yet again blessed with a daughter. To be able to experience the joy of having a son and a daughter each, the brothers decided to exchange their newborns.

Also read: Valentine's Day 2023: Tourists throng Mountain Man Dashrath Manjhi's memorial in Bihar

Considering the consent of both the mothers and fathers of the newborns, they discussed their proposal with the other family members, including the grandparents of the children. When everyone thought it was a good idea, they decided to go ahead with it and exchanged their children.

The family also threw a grand celebration to mark this unique adoption within the family. The 2 year old boy Aarush was to be exchanged with the 2-months-old Anvita, whose naming ceremony was also held the same day. The move is being appreciated as a progressive step all across the village.