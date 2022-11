Hyderabad (Telangana) : Congress leader and Maharashtra's former Energy Minister Nitin Raut admitted to Vasavi Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana when he fell down after allegedly being pushed by Police during Bharat Jodo Yatra. He sustained injuries in his right eye, hands and legs.

On Wednesday Congress leaders says "I was in Bharat Joda Yatra, we already crossed Char Minar. I was moving towards stage when Rahul Gandhi's convoy came, police panicked and pushed me. I fell near a barricade and sustained injuries. I started bleeding and was finally taken to hospital."