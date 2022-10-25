Ernakulam (Kerala): A decomposed body of a woman was found wrapped in a plastic cover in Kerala's Kochi in Ernakulam district on Monday. The deceased was identified as Lakshmi a native of Maharashtra. The Kadavanthra police registered a case of unnatural death in the incident and intensified the search for her husband.

The police suspect that the woman was killed some days ago at her rented house in Ernakulam's Giri Nagar, Kadavanthra, where her body was found wrapped in a plastic cover and tied with a cloth with her throat slit. The police are looking for her absconding husband who they believe might have escaped after killing her. The couple, natives of Maharashtra, had been living on rent in the house for the past year.

The house owner informed the police after a foul smell started emanating from the house. The owner said there were frequent fights between the two and the couple did not give identity cards or other documents when they rented the house. The police said that the address given by them to the owner was also fake.