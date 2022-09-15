Amravati (Maharashtra): Two men were found dead in a bloodied condition on the premises of the Darbarshah Dargah located on the Amravati-Akola highway on Thursday morning. The deceased have been identified as Mujawar Anwar (50), a resident of Lalkhadi area in Amravati, and Tausif (25), a resident of Karanja.

The Badnera and Loni police officials have taken cognizance of the matter and are investigating it. As per the information procured by them, both men were sleeping in the dargah premises at night. The next morning, some locals recovered both their dead bodies in a pool of blood.

Badnera and Loni police along with Police Commissioner Aarti Singh reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. The police conducted an autopsy of the bodies on the spot and shifted both the corpses to the District General Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is underway.