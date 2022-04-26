Yeola (Nashik): The maiden case in Maharashtra under the Transgender Rights Protection Act 2020 was filed in Yeola taluka in Nashik district by transgender Mahant Shivlakshmi Sanjay Zalte. The case, registered against an acclaimed lawyer Vijaya Ramesh Gawde from Baramati, was originally registered at the Yeola police station but has been shifted to the Baramati police station. Shivlakshmi is a transwoman and currently acts as the 'Mahant' of the Kinnar Akhada here.

According to the information received from the police, Shivalakshmi has a flourishing social media presence as she actively posts on her YouTube channel. "I am active in social media broadcasting, and I also work for public awareness of Hindu Sanatan Dharma through videos and posts. I also engage in awareness about transgender and women's issues through my YouTube channel," Shivalakshmi said.

"However, a self-proclaimed Advocate from Baramati named Vijaya Ramesh Gawde tried to tarnish my image by posting humiliating videos about me on social media. She made offensive comments about my caste, colour and gender through YouTube videos. Most people are unaware that such comments are a crime under the recently passed Transgender Rights Protection Act, which is why such abuse is quite normal. But I have decided to raise my voice against this and registered a complaint against the lawyer. I am hopeful of getting justice," she added.

Shivalakshmi also sought guidance and help from Satyabhama Saudarmal, a social activist at the Nirdhar Social Service Organization in Beed, who helped her through the process. "The Transgender Rights Protection Act makes it a punishable offence what the lawyer from Baramati has done. The law was just recently passed in 2020, and therefore many people, including the transgenders themselves, don't know about it. Shivalakshmi has been working for transgender welfare for a long time. This step she has taken to lodge the first-ever complaint in Maharashtra under this act will also set an inspiration for many others like her," Saudarmal said.

