Ahmednagar: Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several students from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar are stuck in the war torn country and have issued a distress call to the authorities to evacuate them.

As per official sources, the students hailing from Pune and Nashik areas are stranded in various college campuses in Ukraine and have requested the Indian Embassy in Ukraine to to evacuate them in earnest.

Although all the students are safe and in touch with their parents, concerns have raised since Thursday after Russia attacked Ukraine reportedly killing 40 people including soldiers and civilians.

As per Dr Mahendra Zhaware Patil, who runs an educational consultancy, 26 students from the state have gone to Ukraine for education through his firm alone while a total of 40 students are believed to be stuck in the war ravaged country.

Zhaware said that all these students have been contacted and are safe adding the district administration in Ahmednagar is working to contact the students and their families to know whether additional students are stuck in Ukraine.

The Indian Embassy has been in touch with the students from time to time, Zhaware said adding they have asked the students to follow the instructions issued by the Embassy.

