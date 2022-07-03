Maharashtra Speaker Polls to decide 'real' Sena today: 10 point guide
Maharashtra Speaker Polls to decide 'real' Sena today: 10 point guide
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly is all set to elect its new speaker today in the nominations crucial enough to change winds amid the political storm in the state. The nomination proceedings will be followed by a floor test to be held on July 4.
Here is all you need to know about today's polls and what they may entail:
- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and several BJP MLAs reached the State Assembly for the Speaker polls on Sunday. The crucial face-off that began at 11 am, pits the Sena MLA and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Rajan Salvi against BJP Legislator Rahul Narvekar.
- Both factions -- Shiv Sena headed by Uddhav Thackeray and the other led by Eknath Shinde, have issued whips asking the MLAs to vote for their respective Speaker candidates.
- The nomination will play a pivotal role in deciding the further course of action in the state given the recent political upheaval it experienced. The speaker elected today will have legal rights to withdraw the disqualification proceedings against the 16 rebel MLAs issued by Deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal last month. This gives the elected speaker power to turn the tables for both the parties currently at loggerheads in the state.
- Moreover, the speaker also holds the power to decide whether or not the Shinde faction can be recognised as the 'real Shiv Sena' as claimed by Eknath Shinde, who claims to hold 2/3 rd of the party's majority in his favour.
- The last Assembly Speaker Nana Patole resigned from his post in February 2021, in order to take charge as the state unit president of Congress, his home party. The post has been lying vacant ever since. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had claimed that Narhari Zirwal, the deputy Speaker, can perform officiating Speaker's duties even though a no-confidence motion is pending against him.
- Post today's nominations, the four-day-old Shiv Sena-BJP government is scheduled to face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly that will commence with today's polls.
- Meanwhile, as many as 50 MLAs who support Shinde, including 39 rebel legislators of the Shiv Sena, on Saturday evening flew to Mumbai from Goa by a chartered flight. They were lodged in a luxury hotel in south Mumbai, where Vidhan Bhavan, the venue of the floor test, is located.
- Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and the ex-CM of Maharashtra on Friday removed Shinde as the party leader claiming his involvement in "anti-party activities". The Shinde faction thereafter claimed to get on the ground as the real 'Sena'.
- Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena legislative party office in Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan was found sealed with a notice in Marathi pasted outside which reads, "This office is closed as per instructions of Shiv Sena legislative party office."
- The political scuffle that was focused on the Chief Minister's post in the state is now revolving around establishing control of the Shiv Sena as a party, after the Uddhav Thackeray-led government collapsed, thereby placing charge with rebel Eknath Shinde as the new Chief Minister.
