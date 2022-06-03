Nashik (Maharashtra): Six persons were killed and several others were injured when two tractor-trolleys carrying labourers and their families overturned and fell on an Alto car in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place on a stretch of Nashik-Kalwan road passing through the hills near Vani town around 3.30 pm. Around 10 to 15 people have been seriously injured, an official said. A tractor with two trolleys, carrying labourers and their families, including children, attached to it, was on its way to Vani town when the driver lost control of the vehicle as the brakes failed, he said.

The trolleys overturned and fell on a parked on the roadside. Six persons traveling in the trolleys died on the spot, while many others sustained injuries. The car was completely damaged. The injured were taken to a hospital in Vani. The tractor did not have a registration number, the police said. The victims were labourers engaged in roadwork and belong to the Jalgaon district, the police said, adding that they were in the process of identifying the deceased.