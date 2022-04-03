Nashik: In a shocking development, a caste panchayat separated a married woman from her husband without her knowledge or consent, while her husband married another woman in the Sinnar area of Nashik in Maharashtra.

Ashwini from Sinnar was allegedly harassed by her in-laws recently after which the people from the Vaidu community in Loni and Sinnar, through the caste panchayats divorced the woman in her absence without asking for her consent. The caste panchayat also stopped the woman from going to the police station. Her financial situation made it difficult for her to seek justice in court.

It is said that the woman's husband re-married eight days ago leaving the woman in distress. The woman is seeking to lodge a police complaint against the Panch and her father-in-law. No case has been registered with Sinnar police yet.