Sangli (Maharashtra): Poverty may be a formidable obstacle which deters many from achieving their dreams but it was not the case with the son of a shepherd from the Sangli district of Maharashtra. Despite abject poverty and the challenges posed by rugged terrain, Hemant Mudhe scored 91 per cent marks in his class X examination.

Hemant's family members said that every day he used to walk 10 kms to go to school and return home as there was no vehicle available for the rocky terrain. Both of his parents are shepherds and the impoverished family depends on goats and sheep to earn their livelihood.

Also read:In a first, Chef Vishnu Manohar tests culinary skills of transgenders in Nagpur

He is a resident of Shendgewadi in the Atpadi area of ​​the Sangli district. His determination to succeed has earned him lavish praise from various quarters including BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and former Minister of State for Agriculture Sadbhau Khot who have lauded him on their social media accounts.