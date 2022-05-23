Latur: In a shocker from Maharashtra's Latur district around 200 to 300 people, including the bride and groom, who had consumed food at a wedding ceremony have been hospitalised due to food poisoning. The unfortunate incident is said to have taken place in Nilanga taluka of Latur district on Sunday noon.

All those people who have been affected were rushed to the Nilanga Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Initially, some of the guests who fell ill after having taken the meal were admitted to the primary health centre.

According to reports, many of the guests suffered vomiting, diarrhoea and nausea.

