Mumbai: Country's financial capital Mumbai saw the highest single-day spike in the last 48 days with 490 new Covid-19 cases being reported on Wednesday alone.

Consequently, Maharashtra reported a total of 1,201 new cases, indicating a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases after a long time. No fatalities were recorded in Mumbai, but the state reported 8 new Covid deaths on Dec 22 as informed by the state health department.

After a comparatively stabler patch of Covid-19 cases for the past few months, this sudden spike has raised serious concerns among the experts.

Besides, states across India are already experiencing a steady surge in Omicron cases on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 11 new Omicron positive cases, taking the count in the state to 65.

On the other hand, according to the latest updates, 9 new Omicron cases were reported in Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the state's total count of the new variant to 23.

Three of those infected had arrived from Tanzania, while one positive each from UK, Congo and Dubai were reported. Two others had no travel history, but had contacted an Omicron patient. Uttarakhand was also added to the list of states with the Omicron variant in India after it reported its first Omicron case yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also announced on Wednesday that no gathering or event to celebrate Christmas or New Year would be allowed in the city.

Amid all these concerns and possible speculation of the arrival of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the top health officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation today.