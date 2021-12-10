Maharashtra: Maharahtra reported 7 new cases of Omicron on Friday, the State Health Department informed. Of the new cases, three were from Mumbai and four were from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

With the new cases, the total Omicron cases in the state stand at 17 now.

A resident of Dharavi area here who recently returned from Tanzania was found to have contracted Omicron infection on Friday , officials said.

The 49-year-old man, who is a `Maulavi' (Muslim cleric), was asymptomatic and was isolated before he could mingle in the community, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The man landed in Mumbai from Tanzania on December 4 and his samples were sent for genome sequencing when he tested positive for coronavirus.

Tanzania does not figure in the list of `at-risk' countries, but the Dharavi resident tested positive for COVID-19 during the mandatory random checking of two per cent of arrivals at the Mumbai airport.

When his test came out positive, a medical team from G-North ward (where Dharavi falls) tracked him down immediately.

The man was shifted to BMC-run Seven Hills hospital, the official said, adding that he was asymptomatic and is not vaccinated.

Dharavi in central Mumbai is known as the biggest slum in Asia where over six lakh people live in a 2.5 square km area.

The area has recorded 7,073 coronavirus cases since March 2020, but there are only seven active cases at present, as per the BMC.

(With agency inputs)