Mumbai: Maharashtra logged 11,877 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 29 per cent higher than yesterday, with Mumbai registering 8,063 of the fresh infections. The state has also seen nine Covid deaths since yesterday. The state, which has logged the highest overall cases in the country, has 42,024 active cases, including 29,819 from Mumbai.

Covid cases in Mumbai

Mumbai on Sunday reported 8,063 fresh Covid-19 cases, recording a 27 percent jump from Saturday when the city logged 6,347 fresh infections, according to BMC data. About 89% of the cases are asymptomatic, the data revealed. One Omicron case was also found in Mumbai today.

No deaths were reported in the city in the last 24 hours. Similar to the previous wave of coronavirus, Mumbai is emerging as a hotspot along with Delhi. A total of 578 patients were discharged today. The total number of active cases in Mumbai is 29,819.

50 new Omicron cases on Sunday

Maharashtra on Sunday detected 50 new Omicron cases taking the total tally of the new variant to 510, the state public health department said. The new cases included 36 from Pune city, eight from Pimpri Chinchwad, two each from Pune Rural and Sangli, and one each from Thane and Mumbai.

Covid cases in Pune

The number of corona patients is increasing day by day in Pune city. the growing number of corona patients has again created an atmosphere of concern. A total of 524 corona positive patients have been tested positive in Pune on Sunday.

Corona patients have been declining in the city for the past few months. Earlier, more than 100 patients were being diagnosed with Covid-19 every day but the number has increased in the last two to three days, with 400 to 500 patients being tested positive in the city.