Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new COVID cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state has risen to 1,73,238 and the death toll now stands at 1,41,627. The number of cases of the new Omicron variant has risen to 1009 in the state.

Despite a surge in cases, the state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that the need for hospitalization and oxygen support has remained low to date. The state task force and the health department had given their assessment of the COVID-19 situation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who will decide on the extent of restrictions.

The Maharashtra government has decided to impose a state-wide night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from January 10 except for essential purposes.

The movement of people in groups of 5 or more has been barred from 5 pm to 11 pm. Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed. Hair-cutting salons and malls are permitted to operate at 50% capacity.

These restrictions have been brought in under Section 2 of The Epidemic Diseases Act 1978 and The Disaster Management Act of 2005.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Mumbai registers 20,318 fresh COVID cases, private hospitals get crowded