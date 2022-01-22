Mumbai: Mahrashtra on Saturday recorded 46,393 new COVID 19 cases, a drop from Friday's case tally of 48,270, with 48 COVID-induced deaths recorded in the same period. The recovery rate of patients in the state has been 94.3%.

The state also saw the cure/disharge of a total of 30,795 people, with pushed the recovery tally to 70,40,618.

The state has 2,79,930 active cases.

A release from the public health department in Maharashtra said that out of 7,31,74,656 samples till date, 74,66,410 (10.2%) had come out positive, making it the cumulative infection rate.

Currently 21,86,124 persons are quarantined in Maharashtra and 3,382 people are in institutional quarantine.

On Saturday, 416 new omicron cases were reported among the total count, out of which the lion's share of 321 cases were obserevd in Mumbai.

Pune city reported 8,316 cases on Saturday whereas Mumbai reported 3,568 fresh cases.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded highest 18,729 new COVID-19 cases.

It was followed by Mumbai circle (8,471 cases), Nagpur (6,394), Nashik (4,958), Aurangabad (2,170), Latur (2,102), Kolhapur (2,053) and Akola (1,516 cases).

Of 48 fatalities, Mumbai circle reported 21 deaths, Nashik four, Pune 15, Kolhapur five, Akola two and Nagpur one. Aurangabad and Latur circles reported zero deaths.