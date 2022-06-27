Mumbai: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde has reportedly spoken to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the phone twice on Sunday. Sources suggest that Shinde spoke to Raj Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and also enquired about his health.

The Shinde faction is set to approach the Supreme Court on Monday opposing disqualification notices issued by Maharashtra Deputy Speaker against the dissident legislators. The petition also challenges the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as leader of Sena's Legislative Party. "If we have to die to follow the ideology of Hindutva, we will consider it as our destiny," Eknath tweeted on Sunday.