Raipur: The Maharashtra Police got the transit remand of Sant Kalicharan on Tuesday, in a case regarding his controversial statements against Mahatma Gandhi at the Dharma Sansad 2021 in Raipur. The Pune court will hear him on January 6. Maharashtra Police will have to present Sant Kalicharan in Raipur court before January 13.

The Maharashtra Police took Kalicharan from Raipur Central Jail to Pune. During this, as soon as he came out of jail, Kalicharan said on the questions of the media, "Kali Maa has mercy."

Chief Justice Bhupendra Kumar Wasnikar accepted the transit remand application submitted by Maharashtra Police on Tuesday.

Earlier at Dharam Sansad, Kalicharan alleged that Mahatma Gandhi was responsible for the partition of India in 1947. Furthermore, he said that Gandhi had destroyed the nation and hailed his murderer Nathuram Godse on the stage, and made derogatory remarks against Gandhi.

His bail plea was rejected by Additional District Judge Vikram Pratap Chandra in Raipur on January 3. The bail plea was rejected citing the matter to be of 'serious nature', consequently passing the orders for Kalicharan to remain in custody until further notice.

