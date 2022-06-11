Dehu: The management at the Shila Mandir in Dehu will present a specially designed Tukaram Pagdi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to inaugurate a new idol of Sant Tukaram there on Tuesday. Preparations are in full swing for the PM's visit with Nitin Maharaj Kalokhe and Acharya Bhosale of Dehu Sansthan asking well-known designer Murudkar Zendewale from Pune to make a special Tukaram turban for PM Modi.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Zendewale said they have been making ordinary turbans so far but are specially designing a special headgear from pure silk for PM Modi. The turban will be made from 9-10 meter silk cloth and will be presented to PM Modi along with a scarf decorated with tulsi beads. The base of the turban has been decorated with velvet while the Chipalya, the traditional musical instrument played by the Warkaris will also be presented to the PM, the designer said.

The turban is designed in such a way that the tilak is placed on the forehead, he added. Zendewale said this is the 10th turban they are making for PM Modi even as turbans have been made by the designer for Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. He said that they also made several Pagdis for the movie Bajirao Mastani.

