Aurangabad: Supporters of BJP National Secretary Pankaja Munde on Sunday protested against the party's decision not to give a party ticket to Munde for the upcoming Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra BJP on Wednesday fielded five candidates for the polls leaving out Munde. The development puts an end to speculations that the BJP may nominate Pankaja, daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde for the MLC elections.

The polls are scheduled to be held on June 20. The release by BJP stated that Pravin Yeshwant Darekar (current leader of opposition in the Council), Ram Shankar Shinde (former minister), Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Girish Khapre (BJP's state women's wing chief), and Prasad Minesh Lad will be nominated by the party for the MLC elections. On Sunday morning, Munde supporters tried to block the vehicle of Opposition leader Pravin Darekar and also staged a protest at Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad's office in Aurangabad. The protesters were later detained by the police.