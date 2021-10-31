Pune: A new case of cheating was registered against Kiran Gosavi, one of the NCB witnesses in the cruise ship drug bust case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, at the Wanawadi police station here on Sunday.

According to police, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by a 45-year-old man from Hadapsar in Pune who accused Gosavi of cheating him of Rs 1.45 lakh under the pretext of providing him a job in Malaysia. The complainant told police that Gosavi threatened him with a gun when he approached him later. Gosavi has been charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Gosavi was arrested by the Faraskhana police in Maharashtra on Thursday for allegedly cheating two people by promising them jobs overseas in 2018. He has been remanded to police custody till November 5 in this case.

Another cheating case was registered with Lashkar police station the next day after three people filed a complaint, alleging that he duped them of Rs 4 lakh by promising to provide them jobs abroad in 2020.

Gosavi's selfie and a video with Aryan Khan after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 had gone viral.