Mumbai: In COVID hit Mumbai as well as throughout Maharashtra, the infection count keeps on rising. In the midst of this, the administration announced on Thursday that police personnel between the ages of 50 and 60 years with serious illness will be allowed to work from home, as per an order from the Director-General of Police.

Personnel within the aforementioned age range have been ordered not to be on duty in crowded places. This comes after a total of 70 police personnel tested COVID positive in the last 24 hours.

The police department also directed police officers in the 50-60 years range about pre-existing chronic conditions such as blood pressure, diabetes, and other ailments.

Meanwhile, in the last three days, a total of 260 resident doctors from various hospitals in Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors.

Also read: Lockdown imminent in Mumbai as city breaches 2nd wave record tally