Mumbai: One person has been arrested and police is on the hunt for three others for allegedly shooting pornographic film under the guise of making a web series in Mumbai on Monday. Police sources said that recently it has come to light that a gang has been pornographic films at a flat in a building under the Charkop police station.

They further revealed that in the name of shooting a web series a struggling actress was asked to act in a pornographic film by the gand following which she lodged a complaint against four persons at the Charkop police station.