Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya today and offer his prayers at the Ram Temple site followed by an aarti on the banks of the Sarayu river. The cabinet minister has a packed schedule ahead of him, while the whole affair is estimated to take place within six hours. He is to reach the Lucknow airport today at 11:00 am and arrive at Ayodhya by 1 in the afternoon.

Followed by his press conference at 3:30 pm, he will head out to the ISKCON temple, followed by a visit to the Ram Lala Mandir at 5:30 pm. This will be followed by an aarti at the New Ghat over the Sarayu river at 6:30 in the evening. Thackeray will then depart for Lucknow on the very same day.

Also Read: Ahead of Aaditya Thackeray's June 15 visit, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut 'inspects' Ayodhya

Aaditya Thackeray will travel solo to the city, though leader Sanjay Raut had reached the place a few days prior to Thackeray to look after the arrangements. The leader was scheduled to visit the place earlier on June 10, but the plans had to be cancelled because of the Rajya Sabha elections.