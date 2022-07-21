Amravati (Maharashtra): Meenal Lahoti, who stood fourth in the national level examination, conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India on Thursday said, "There is no substitute for hard work and dedication." Maharshtra-based Lahoti who came in the top 12 candidates list in Maharashtra said, "I used to study for 17 to 18 hours every day. There are no shortcuts to hard work and dedication."

A total of three such students have appeared on the merit list from Amravati city, while 25 students have passed the CA exam from the city. The Chartered Accountant (CA) exam was conducted in the month of May this year. In the examination, Meenal Lahoti is ranked fourth in the country, Harshil Kevalramani secured the fifth position while Riddhi Kalantri secured 43rd rank in the country.

Lakhs of students from all over the country appear in this national-level exam. Talking to ETV Bharat Meenal Lahoti said, "No one in my family is in finance. But I really wanted to get into this field. My father is a professor in a junior college and my mother is a teacher. I was able to achieve success only because of the encouragement of my parents. My family gave me a lot of emotional support."

"But there is also a lot of opportunity in this field. As I came 4th in the country in All India rank, many companies have offered me well-paying jobs. They are offering packages ranging from Rs 15 to 18 lakhs. But I have not decided anything yet," Lahoti added.