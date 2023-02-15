Solapur: A massive fire was reported in a rubber factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district at Akkalkot Road in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in the early hours of Wednesday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty was reported in the fire accident.

The rubber factory unit belongs to a major rubber firm headquartered in Gujarat. A total of 50 fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire. Fire tenders from Solapur Municipality, MIDC, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), and Akkalkot city were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control, which broke out around 1.30 am. The fire department brought the fire under control at 6.30 am after a five-hour struggle.

Fire department official Kedar Awate said a team of 25 fire brigades were sent to bring the fire under control. "The Solapur City Police Force is at the spot monitoring the situation. No casualties were reported in the fire, but preliminary information suggests huge damage to the factory," he said. Other factories in the area were evacuated and raw materials from those factories were relocated to a safe location since the fire outbreak to avert any eventualities.

Loss in crores- Sources suggested that the company's losses would run into crores and crores of rupee due to the damage caused by the fire. The Gujarat rubber major has several units operating in many cities across the country. The firm produces high-quality rubber tyres which are being exported to international markets of both two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments.

