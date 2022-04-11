Shrirampur (Maharashtra): In a horrifying incident in the Kudale Vasti here, a man killed his wife and child on Sunday and shared the pictures of their dead bodies with their family members on WhatsApp. The culprit, identified as Balram Kudale, killed his 27-year-old wife with an axe and hung his 5-year-old child to death. A case has been registered against him under Section 302 and 498A of IPC at the Shrirampur Taluka Police Station on the complaint lodged by the family of the deceased.

As informed by the officials, the murderer, a truck driver by profession, had started harassing his wife to ask for money from her parents to buy a new truck. The wife's refusal led to frequent clashes between the two. Married in 2015, the couple even started living separately after the husband started physically abusing the woman and the child. The family of the wife had also lodged a complaint about domestic violence in the matter, though it was later settled after Balaram's family tried to pacify the situation.

Soon after the wife moved back with Balaram, he started abusing her again and eventually killed both her and the child on Sunday. While the wife was murdered in the house while working, the child's dead body was found hanging in a mango farm, some 1,000 feet away from his house. After committing the murder, the culprit reportedly made a video call to the deceased family and showed them how he has murdered the two. Besides he also reportedly sent them the photos of their dead bodies.

The victims' family immediately informed the police after getting the call. The police are investigating the matter further, while the victim's family has demanded strict action and a death sentence for the culprit.

