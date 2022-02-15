Maharashtra: As the row over the Amravati ink thrown case and the removal of the statue of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj intensifies, Ravi Rana, an independent MLA representing the Badnera in Amravati district of Maharashtra has accused CM Uddhav Thackery of running a corrupt and inefficient government.

Addressing the media personnel from his house in North Avenue, Delhi on Tuesday, he said "all the speculations that I am on a run and the police is looking out for me, these are all lies and are baseless allegations. Look what happened in Amravati and the unfortunate politicization of the statute of Maharaj Shivaji, it's deeply shocking and I am being intentionally dragged into this issue".

"At the time of that incident, I was in Delhi and even then I was being framed by the police, and Section 307 was planted against me which is a very serious offence. Let me clear that I am not on a run. I am in Delhi and if CM Uddhav Thackeray believes that I should be arrested, then kindly send the police. Till now, I haven't received any call from the police and if the police will call me, I'll be the first one to go straightaway to my hometown, Maharashtra."

Taking a dig at the ruling government of Shiv Sena, Rana alleges that the government of Maharashtra is filled with people who are corrupt and who do not care about the poor, unemployed, and farmers. People are being arrested here without any offense and are sent to jails, what kind of a situation is this, he said.

When asked by ETV Bharat, about the government of Maharashtra unable to run a stable government, he said "Maharashtra is heading towards the President rule because the government here is inefficacious. Though we have a CM in this state the ordinary people do not think like this, It seems that there is no such CM to run an effective government and it displays the failed state of Maharashtra."

Launching a series of attacks on the Shiv Sena for indulging in crime and corruption, Rana said that "I have all the evidence of illegal properties of CM Uddhav's brother in law and will hand over the documents in a sealed letter to ED. To the statement of Sanjay Raut's mentioning the "3.5 people, I would like to clarify that I have the record of "4.75" people and will hand over this to ED in a sealed letter".

Maharashtra is becoming like Bihar, people are fed up with the inefficiency of the ruling Shiv Sena's government. To all these failures, CM Uddhav is responsible and at least he should come forward to address people's problems.

Similarly, he also added that the way his wife Navneet Rana (MP) got treated was very insulting. She was being forced to wait for an hour and even faced rumpus which clearly shows that she was treated very badly and that was intentional. In the coming days, she will raise her voice in Parliament. Those officers who are guilty should be suspended and she will raise the suspension issue in the parliament, he said.

The everyday state of affairs in Maharashtra is in a grave situation where there is no rule and order, high corruption, and crime, he further adds.