New Delhi: The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released recently has revealed that Maharashtra tops the list of states with the highest number of escaped prisoners this year. According to the report, 115 people escaped from police custody in Maharashtra out of which 25 escaped from the lockup and 90 escaped from outside the lockup. A total of 982 accused escaped from police custody in 2021 across India.

The data further said that the second highest number of escapes took place in Rajasthan where 93 prisoners escaped from police custody. Of the total incidents of escape that took place in Rajasthan, 18 escaped from police lockups and 75 escaped from outside lockups. The third highest escape incidents took place in Madhya Pradesh where a total of 91 accused escaped from custody. As many as 12 escaped from police lockup and 79 escaped from outside lockup.

No incidents of escape took place in the Northeastern States of Manipur and Nagaland. In Delhi too, as many as 13 incidents of escape took place in 2021, where all the accused ran away from outside the lockup. Punjab also registered 81 cases of escape where 31 escaped from lockup and 50 escaped from outside lockup.

Interestingly, 748 escapees were also rearrested by security agencies across India. As many as 94 escapees were rearrested in Maharashtra followed by 85 escapees rearrested in Rajasthan and 63 escapees retreated in Madhya Pradesh. Strict actions have also been taken against police personnel for negligence in their duty.

Cases against 93 police personnel were registered for their negligence whereas 59 police personnel were arrested. A charge sheet has been filed against 72 police personnel whereas 27 police personnel have been convicted. Maximum police personnel (25) have been arrested from Punjab.