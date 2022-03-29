Mumbai: The Maharashtra state Home Department has decided to withdraw all cases filed under IPC 188 against students and citizens during the lockdown for violating state-imposed Covid-19 rules and regulations. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil announced the decision while clarifying that the process of withdrawal of these cases will start once the cabinet approves this decision.

"Many students and children who were charged during the lockdown under section 188 are facing issues getting passports and other documentation approvals. We have therefore decided to withdraw all the offences filed under section 188 during the lockdown. A final decision in this regard will be taken by the cabinet,” said Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

During the first and second waves of the pandemic, the state had registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases for a long time, with rules and regulations being stringently tightened. These rules largely included restrictions on social gatherings, stepping out in social groups, travel by private vehicles, and flouting the night curfews among others. Thousands of people were booked for such 'offences' under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code across both the lockdowns. All these people will get relief from the charges pressed against them, as informed by the state Home Minister.

